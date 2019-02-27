Billings MET transit operations continue to severe weather

Just like our airport operations and emergency services, the Billings MET transit doesn't take a day off.

With more snow on the way, the Billings MET transit works to ensure their buses run smoothly in these winter weather conditions, so people can get to and from their destinations safely.

This includes running daily inspections and having four mechanics on staff.

Operations Supervisor Rusty Logan said MET transit has never shut down for snow.

Logan said he's proud of his crew's commitment to keep the buses running 24/7.

"I just want to give a shout out to them for that because they really look out for the passengers and especially when they are running behind," adds Logan. "Or when we run into issues with operations like snow storms they're really good on coordinating with myself and dispatch on getting people home."

With the slick and icy roads, Logan wants to remind drivers to keep plenty of distance between buses during winter weather conditions.