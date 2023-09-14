BILLINGS, Mont. - After 50 years of service, the Billings MET Transit announced a new route system and schedule, offering more frequent and timely stops.

The new routes and schedule with more than 450 designated stops will begin on October 2, according to the release sent out by the City of Billings Thursday, September 14.

Updates are available on their website, and printed schedules will be made available in the coming weeks.

The stops are marked with MET signs around every quarter mile marker, which will eliminate the current wave system where a passenger asks for a stop anywhere along the route.

This new system aims to keep buses running on time and provide riders with easier to locate, more accessible stops.

MET is also excited to announce other benefits such as extended weekday service hours from 5:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., a 15-minute circulator route downtown, multiple 30-minute routes, and better services for Saturdays.

"MET is also introducing features to make the passenger experience more convenient," the news release states. "The Passio Go App, available on Google Play and the App Store, allows riders to track their bus in real time by selecting 'City of Billings MET Transit' as their agency."

Passengers can purchase a bus pass and use their phone to pay for fares with the downloaded app or with the newly installed kiosks at the Stewart Park and Downtown Transfer Centers.

"The option to purchase a pass at the MET office, 1705 Monad Rd., and City Hall, 210 N. 27th St. is still available, along with cash payment in exact change when boarding a bus for a one-way fare."

Soon Billings will also join the ranks of cities using Google Transit, a free partnership allowing riders to plan trips more easily using information on stops, routes, schedules, and fares.