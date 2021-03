BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Veteran's Meat Locker is giving away bags of meat to service members at an event on March 27.

The drive-up event is from 1-3 p.m. on March 27 at Miller's Horse Palace in Billings.

All service members with proof of service are eligible to receive a bag of free meat.

The Montana Veterans Meat Locker said they ran out last year, so plan on coming early.