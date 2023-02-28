BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Mayor Bill Cole said a bond will be presented to voters this year (2023) to ask for funding for the proposed Multi-Generational Recreation Center.

He said the recreation center will cost about $117 million to build. The tax increment financing district will cover about $30 million of that, leaving the rest up to voters.

"The only way that it will get built is if the voters approve a bond issue to pay for capital costs, and then, a mill levy to cover ongoing operational costs," he said.

"The current plan is to try to put an ask before the voters sometime in 2023, so that if it were approved, it could go on tax bills that come out in November of 2023," he added.

The design that was approved by city council features four basketball courts, two sheets of ice, a lap pool, a recreation pool and a fitness area. Mayor Cole said the project has been in the works for about three years. It would be built on land the city already owns east of Amend Park.

"It's a little late in coming probably," Mayor Cole said. "The rule of thumb is that a city should have an indoor recreation center for every 50,000 people, and we don't have any. Our city puts on great recreation programs for basketball for kids, for volleyball, but we don't have any indoor recreation facility, and this will serve to fill a great need."

Mayor Cole said the recreation center would contribute to the quality of life for people in Billings and help attract workers to the area.

"We're in constant competition with other cities for talent, for the workers that our businesses need to grow. If we can't compete, we're going to fall behind. People care about these amenities, the quality of life. All of these projects will improve the quality of life for existing Billings residents and also help to assure that we have growth and a healthy future."

"The Chamber of Commerce estimates that it will bring in $25-$50 million dollars of new economic business every year," he added.