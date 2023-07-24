Billings, Mont. - Mayor Cole released a letter to the city of Billings providing information about the noose hanging from a light pole in downtown Billings found Sunday morning.

An image of the noose circulated on social media, and the Billings Police Department is being investigating the event as a hate incident.

As of Monday afternoon, the Billings Police Department does not have any witnesses to determine who placed the noose on the light pole or what their intention might have been, according to the letter from Mayor Cole.

The police department has attempted to locate cameras that might have captured footage of the incident, but efforts have thus far been unsuccessful.

"Your city council, police department, and city leaders take this matter very seriously," Cole said. "We condemn any hateful speech or symbols of hate in our community."