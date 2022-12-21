BILLINGS, Mont. - While many of us are able to stay safe and out of the cold, there are many people in the Billings community who don’t have any way to escape the extreme weather.

Sometimes, that exposure can lead to deadly consequences.

According to Billings city officials, 17 people have died this year while they were experiencing homelessness during the harsh Montana winter.

To honor their lives, RiverStone Health and Mayor Bill Cole hosted the annual memorial for homeless persons' and proclaimed December 21st as Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

The first day of winter is the coldest and longest night of the year and Wednesday's temperatures were unforgivable.

Healthcare for the Homeless, a program of RiverStone Health. Currently has over 1,300 patients without a home.

There are a number of factors that contribute to homelessness in Billings, mayor Bill Cole said as a community we need to address those factors and find solutions to help those in need.

“Billings community has a responsibility to address the factors that contribute to homelessness, including poverty, lack of affordable housing, lack of access to mental healthcare and lack of access to addiction treatment. The Billings City Council is in partnership with Continuum of Care, United Way of Yellowstone County and the community crisis center and the Billings First Church is working to provide low barring shelters for people who may be otherwise sleeping outdoors this winter," said Mayor Bill Cole.

One medical professional from the program shared words of a patient who died from the severe cold weather.

She said, "We celebrate this vigil each year to shed light on the struggles of our most vulnerable population, they are our friends, family, and neighbors. Housing is a human right and no one deserves to die in the cold of the night as out pal did. We ask you to Remember this all year long and not just during winter.”

CEO of Riverstone Health, John Felton says we need to recognize that winters are hard in Montana and those without homes are impacted the most. .

"Make no mistake about it, people living on our street are members of our community. As we approach the new year, let's make a resolution as a community to acknowledge the realities of where we live and develop real solutions that we are willing to implement. Winter is here and it will come again and let's pretend that cold weather is a Surprise lets commit to solving it," said Felton.

Felton says, every year multiple people die on our streets from the cold.

According to the National Healthcare for the Homeless Council, those without shelter are at risk for life-threating conditions like hypothermia and frostbite, which can set in at 30 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

The organization also says, 44-percent of the nations homeless are unsheltered and nearly 700 people around the nation die from cold related illnesses.