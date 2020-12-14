BILLINGS (Dec. 14, 2020) – Republic Services of Montana announced today that its materials recovery facility in Billings has been sold. Earth First Aid of Billings will take over operation of the facility beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Republic Services, which operates a hauling division at 4300 State Ave., will continue trash and recycling collection service in Billings, Yellowstone County and outlying communities.

Republic Services has operated the recycling facility since 1992 and thanks Billings for 28 years of service. The company is committed to being a community partner for the long-term.