BILLINGS, Mont. - A city ordinance that reportedly forces massage therapists to allow random, unannounced searches of their businesses and patient records is being challenged.

A group of Billings-based massage therapists filed the federal lawsuit.

Pacific Legal Foundation, the legal organization representing the therapists, says the ordinance threatens the privacy of clients and employees.

“Law-abiding business owners should not be forced to choose between their livelihood and their rights to property and privacy,” said Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Daniel Woislaw. “The Fourth Amendment provides a clear blueprint for legal searches through warrants. The city cannot skip that process just to make investigations easier.”

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana in Billings.

The not-for-profit organization, Business League for Massage Therapy & Bodywork, said they support the lawsuit, and executive director, Deborah Kimmet, said the ordinance is not a societal response and treats law-abiding massage therapists like criminals.

You can read the City of Billings Code of Ordinances regarding massage and spa regulations here.