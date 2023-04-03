BILLINGS, MT- A Billings man admitted to stealing a man’s car at gunpoint, and then leading police on a chase from Yellowstone County into Big Horn County.

According to the District of Montana’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Joseph Wayne Cantrell pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says on January 8th, 2022, Cantrell approached a man sitting in his car in a parking lot in Billings. The government says the victim told Cantrell to go away, and Cantrell pulled out a gun.

The victim gave up his car, and Cantrell drove off in it. According to the U.S. Attorney, the car was seen less than an hour later with Cantrell. He then led police on a chase from Yellowstone County to Big Horn County.

Police deployed spike strips to try and stop Carnell and heard gunshots coming from the car. They later found the car window had been shot out.

The car crashed a short time later and Cantrell fled into a nearby field with his gun. After a several-hour standoff with police, Cantrell threw away the firearm and was arrested.

For the robbery charge, Cantrell is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and at least three years of supervised release, mandatory seven years to life in prison consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release on the firearm charge.