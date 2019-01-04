One Billings man is starting out the new year with pretty hefty chunk of change in his pocket.

Randy Mai became the 12th Montana Millionaire last Thursday when he claimed the top prize of $1 million dollars.

Mai bought the ticket on November 30th at Mcfiny's on 17th street in Billings. It isn't the first time this Mcfiny's has sold the winning Montana Millionaire ticket.

In 2011, the winning Montana Millionaire ticket was sold there as well.

Mcfiny's owner Ken McCullough told KULR-8 he was just happy the ticket was sold at this location.

"We're just happy that they bought it here at the store. Lot of people have been coming in here, they consider it a lucky store. Since we sold that other one, a lot of people come from quite a ways out to buy here. With another winner, it's going to get bigger next year I'm sure," said McCullough.

The game has other prizes, including three $100,000 prizes and five $10,000 prizes. The winning numbers were drawn on December 28th. At the time of this release, one $100,000 prize and four 10,000 dollar prizes remain unclaimed.