Before county commissioners in Yellowstone County talked about MetraPark Monday, KULR- 8 checked and found no signatures on a petition to recall Commissioner Don Jones.

Some people are upset with him over talks about privatizing the management of MetraPark.

Marty Connell says he stands by his decision to file the recall about Don Jone's role in management talks at MetraPark.

Connell’s a local business owner in Billings. His petition was approved December 2nd. In his petition filed at the elections office, he wrote the public needed more time to give input on the future of MetraPark.

The petition claims Commissioner Jones requested proposals for a private MetraPark manager without holding a public meeting first.

Commissioner Don Jones denies that, and pointed to several public meetings with public comments. For the recall to happen, Marty Connell needs about 15,000 signatures by March 2nd.

"Everybody has besieged me with, why don't you do this or why don't you do that, and I've ready all the crap that goes on, and the Metra is never going to be perfect whether its run publicly, or privately, but the issue is not the Metra, the issue is meeting behind closed doors and not including the public," Connell said.

"As we put out requests for qualifications and info, there will be multiple steps where we get public input, and take a look at what's going on. We actually did sign a contract with a venue management firm, and they'll come in and take a look at how we are doing things now, and what they think could work better," said Yellowstone County Commissioner, Don Jones.

Monday, Connell claimed he has about 80 signatures to turn in to the Elections Office.

County Commissioners did not discuss the private management issue at their discussion today. They talked about potential architectural improvements at MetraPark, but there is a MetraPark board meeting scheduled Tuesday.