BILLINGS, MT - A man shot during an attempted arrest by U.S. Marshal's, Tuesday, allegedly drove his vehicle at members of the Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force prior to shots being fired.

Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley identifies the suspect as 36-year-old Richard Martinez. Wooley says the task force had valid warrants for Martinez.

Martinez was transported to a local hospital for treatment following the shooting. Wooley says Martinez is now in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Wooley says that no officers with the Billings Police Department were involved in the shooting and that BPD will take the lead into the investigation.

