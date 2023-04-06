BILLINGS, MT- After admitting to having sexual conversations on social media with an undercover agent posing as a minor, a Billings man was sentenced to 5 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

This investigation began under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which launched in 2006 to combat the spread of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Through a network of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and advocacy organizations, Project Safe Childhood attempts to protect children by investigating and prosecuting people involved in child sexual exploitation.

According to the government alleged court documents, back in October of 2021,

An undercover operation was conducted in Billings to identify and arrest people who were attempting to have sexual contact with children.

42-year-old Kyle Jason Swindler responded to a social media post by an undercover agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

When the undercover agent identified herself as 13 years old,

Swindler responded, “Ouch you’re a young one.” The conversation soon became sexual in nature.

Swindler and the undercover agent arranged to meet in a public park for a sexual encounter. Swindler drove to the park, where he was arrested.

The officers searched Swindler’s vehicle and found sex-related items, and also searched his cell phone and recovered the original social media conversation.

Swindler pleaded guilty in October of 2022 to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and the court also ordered $2,000 restitution.