BILLINGS, MT- A Billings man was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release after attempting to have sexual contact with a minor.

According to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich, 25-year-old Thomas Clay Sebastian pleaded guilty to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor in June 2022.

The government alleged in court documents that in October 2021, law enforcement conducted an undercover sting operation in Billings to identify and arrest individuals who were trying to have sexual contact with minors.

Sebastian responded to an undercover post posing as a fictitious 13-year-old girl and began corresponding with the agent posing as her.

Sebastian engaged in a sexual conversation with the undercover agent and asked if the girl would have sex with him.

The agent agreed as long as Sebastian brought condoms and they made plans to meet in a park; local law enforcement arrested Sebastian when he arrived at the park.

Sebastian later acknowledged what he did was wrong and said he thought “Maybe I’ll get away with it one time.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

You can find out more about Project Safe Childhood on their website.