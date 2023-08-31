News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Billings man who admitted to sexually abusing a girl in Busby, on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, between 2009 and 2010, was sentenced today to four years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Travis Ridenour, aka Travis Lamere, 35, pleaded guilty in May to abusive sexual contact.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

The government alleged in court documents that Jane Doe 1 disclosed that when she approximately 13 years old, in 2009, Ridenour sexually assaulted her as she was sleeping. Jane Doe 1 woke up, and Ridenour’s hand was underneath her underwear on her vaginal area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The FBI conducted the investigation.