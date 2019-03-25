BILLINGS—Billings resident Clayton James Edwards, who admitted making multiple drug runs to Salt Lake City to get heroin and methamphetamine for redistribution back in Billings, was sentenced on March 21 to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Edwards, 35, pleaded guilty on Oct. 9 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

Prosecution evidence showed that during a six-month period, from January to June 2017, Edwards and another person made trips to Salt Lake City about every five days to get heroin and meth from multiple suppliers. Edwards told investigators that he would use and sell the heroin. The prosecution said Edwards was being held accountable for a conservative estimate of 24 ounces of heroin, which is the equivalent of about 6,800 doses, and eight pounds of meth, which is the equivalent of about 28,992 doses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

