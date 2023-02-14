News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Billings man who admitted to using federal and private benefits that belonged to his deceased mother was sentenced today to three years of probation and ordered to pay full restitution of $100,986, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Orin Raymond Champlin III, 62, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to theft of government property.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that Champlin was on a joint bank account with his mother, who was receiving government and private benefits. In June 206, Champlin’s mother died. Instead of reporting her death to the entities, Champlin continued to receive government benefits from the Social Security Administration and the Federal Employees Office of Personnel Management and a private annuity payment from MetLife for almost four years. Champlin used the money for his own personal expenses, including insurance for cars and daily expenses, totaling more than $100,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Social Security Administration and Office of Personnel Management Office of Inspector General.