The following is a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man with a felony conviction was sentenced today to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a gun after he accidently shot a person and fled, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Aaron Clifford Olson, 50, pleaded guilty in March to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

The government alleged in court documents and in court that on Aug. 25, 2022, Billings Police Department officers responded to a shooting in which a witness said Olson had fled the scene. The victim had been shot in the back while in a car with Olson, who was sitting in the left rear passenger seat. Olson took off running after the gun went off. The firearm, a 9mm pistol, was recovered. Olson admitted to possessing it and to accidently shooting the victim. Olson had a previous felony drug conviction in Yellowstone County and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Olson was on supervision at the time of the shooting.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas K. Godfrey prosecuted the case. The Billings Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.

