The following is a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man who admitted that he went to a location expecting to meet a boy for sex and was arrested in an undercover investigation was sentenced today to five years and 11 months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Kyle Ray Schwindt, 22, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to attempted coercion and enticement.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

The government alleged in court documents that on July 14, 2022 law enforcement conducted an undercover operation in Billings in which officers assumed the identity of a fictitious 13-year-old male online. On that day, Schwindt contacted the fictitious profile. During those communications, an undercover officer claimed to be a 13-year-old boy and told Schwindt of being 13 years old. The discussion became increasing sexual in nature and led to plans to meet at a location in Billings. On July 15, 2022, Schwindt was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location and later admitted he traveled to the location to meet a 13-year-old boy for a sexual encounter.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zeno B. Baucus and Bryan T. Dake prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.

This case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children. Through a network of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and advocacy organizations, Project Safe Childhood attempts to protect children by investigating and prosecuting offenders involved in child sexual exploitation. It is implemented through partnerships including the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The ICAC Task Force Program was created to assist state and local law enforcement agencies by enhancing their investigative response to technology facilitated crimes against children.