BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was robbed on 1st Ave. N in Billings Saturday morning.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) say the victim, an adult man, reported he was walking in the area around 4:00 am when he got hit from behind with a bat-like object.

The suspects, described by the victim as three Native American men, then hit the man while he was down and stole some cash before fleeing the scene.

No further description on the suspects was given and none have been identified.

A case is ongoing, according to BPD.