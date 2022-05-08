BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital, reporting he was stabbed twice.
The victim, a 47-year-old Billings man, reported he was stabbed near South Park.
According to the Billings Police Department, there is no suspect information at this time and an investigation has been launched.
