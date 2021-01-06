BILLINGS - Washington, D.C. is now under a mandatory curfew. Christopher Duffy, a Billings resident, traveled to the Capitol from the treasure state because he felt his voice needed to be heard.

Duffy said he and the thousands of people who were with him today are frustrated because they feel the November election was not conducted fairly.

Though, as the protest escalated and people made their way into the Capitol building by force, Duffy said he was on the opposite side of the Capitol.

Duffy said things started very peaceful as the crowd marched to the Capitol from President Trump's rally near the Washington monument.

"There was no one around me saying, 'Hey let's storm the Capitol.' No one was saying that, so I think maybe there were a bunch of people on the front of the line who coordinated an attempt to do it, but once again that's just hearsay, you know? It was a sign of frustration that people feel about how things went down with this election," Duffy said.

The events at the Capitol were followed by a group of counter protesters gathering in front of Sen. Steve Daine's office in Downtown Billings.

Protest leader Valerie McMurtry said she's been protesting the past few days because she believes Sen. Daines is not fulfilling his oath of office. She said today's events in Washington are frightening.

"They took an oath to the Constitution not a person, and right now they are creating and have created chaos in Washington D.C. today, and violence. I think that is now on Steve Daine's hands because, in going along with these people and protesting the fact that Trump lost the election, they've created all this chaos in our country. I think that's wrong and I think Steve Daines needs to hear from us," McMurtry said.

Since the protests Sen. Daines has issued a statement that he will vote to certify the Electoral College votes.

Check back for updates as we continue to monitor Montana's connections to what happened at the Capitol.