BILLINGS, Mont. - After weeks of reports of a man walking the streets near Broadwater Elementary while carrying a gun, the individual was arrested the night of Aug. 22 by federal authorities.

Gabriel Metcalf caught the attention of Billings Police early in August when police started getting calls about his armed patrols in the area near Broadwater Elementary School.

On the second of August, police started getting calls about the man walking outside with a large firearm outside his home on Broadwater Ave.

For the next two weeks, Billings Police would continue to receive similar reports, and on several occasions, officers reportedly communicated with Metcalf that his actions were concerning his neighbors and the school across from his home.

A Billings Police Department Sergeant with the school resource officer talked to him on Aug. 15 about his actions, during which he refused to agree to not walking outside with his gun during school hours.

On the 17th, members of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agency called Metcalf, after he reportedly requested to speak with a federal officer.

During that call, the ATF agents were able to conduct an interview with him and get more information, which he used to submit a request for an arrest warrant for Metcalf.

On Tuesday the 22nd, Metcalf was arrested in his home.

An affidavit says Metcalf denied any prescription or illegal drug use, and said he was not experiencing mental health issues.

Metcalf claimed he patrols regularly to protect himself and his mother from groups and individuals who wish them harm.

He went on to tell the federal agent he sometimes stands watch nearly all night long, and often gets very little sleep.

However, Metcalf also says he researched Montana gun laws, and believed he was acting within his rights as a Montana citizen.

He also added he did not want to hurt kids, and only patrols to prevent crime from happening to him.

During the call with ATF agents, the affidavit says Metcalf described what he believed to be several instances of threatening behavior, prompting him to exercise his second amendment rights.

Metcalf had an initial appearance on a criminal complaint charging him with possessing a firearm within a school zone.

His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28 at 9:00 am.