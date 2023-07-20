ACTON, Mont. - A Billings man was killed in a crash involving a semi truck near Acton Wednesday evening.

A Toyota Corolla was reportedly northbound on MT-3 when it veered into oncoming traffic.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the Corolla then hit a Freightliner truck in a head on and sideswipe crash.

A 52-year-old Billings man driving the Corolla was killed in the crash. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Freightliner truck, a 51-year-old man from Billings was uninjured. He was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.