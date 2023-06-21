COLUMBUS, Mont. - A Billings man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

On I-90 outside of Columbus, a Ford Expedition reportedly exited the road to the left and entered a broad slide.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, after getting back on the road, the Expedition then rolled three times before coming to a rest on its roof.

The driver, a 74-year-old man from Billings, was pronounced deceased on scene. He was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.