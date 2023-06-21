.A strong storm system will produce areas of heavy rain for southern
Montana and northern Wyoming. The heavy rain will combine with
already saturated soils to lead to potential flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big
Horn, Carbon, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Musselshell,
Park, Powder River, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure,
Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming,
including the following county, Sheridan.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are possible. This rainfall
will combine with already saturated soils and may lead to
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
