BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Parks and Recreation is asking residents to be mindful of recycling, after seeing an overflow of waste that has gotten left behind.

"I really think if people were cautitious about what they try and throw away, we can help the planet," said Terry Caekaert, a retired math teacher in the Billings community.

Caekert said he always tries to recycle properly, going as far as to make sure his waste goes into the bins by shoving down excess waste with a stick.

"I've used a stick for years. I want to make sure I don't litter, and it's cleaner than putting my hand in there."

Kyle Foreman, the Solid Waste Superintendent for Billings, said the bins getting jammed are a common occurrence.

"There'll be times when I come up here and there'll be ten twelve trash bags full of aluminum cans," said Foreman. "They need to go in the bins but the chutes are jammed and they kind of just sit there."

Foreman said any excess waste gets taken to the City of Billings Landfill.

Caekert concluded in saying he hopes more people try to recycle to reduce the amount of waste that gets littered.