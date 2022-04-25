MONTANA - Billings native Jonah Prill is a semi-finalist on American Song Contest. His semi-final round is April 25 at 7 p.m. on NBC.

This is the first season of American Song Contest. Singers representing all fifty states, as well as U.S. territories, are featured on the show.

Prill said a wide variety of music is represented. Country music was the obvious choice for Prill.

"I just love country music as a whole and that's really who I am," he said.

Prill said everyone on the show has been really nice.

"This is the best opportunity ever," he said. "All of these artists that are here are my friends now. I've already made lifelong friends."

Prill said he was a little nervous to go on the show, but at the same time, so happy to be there.

He commented the stage is massive:

"There's so much room, you could just run around on stage."

"The fire on stage was getting a little hot, but of course, it made sense for my song, 'Fire it Up,'" he added. "The one thing that was running through my head while I was on stage was 'Don't Trip. Just don't trip and you'll be fine.' And I didn't trip, so I was fine."

Contestants who move on after the semi-final round will compete in one final, live competition.

You can vote after the semi-final round here.