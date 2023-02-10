BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man has been charged for sexual abuse of children after illicitly communicating with and trying to meet up with a 13-year-old.

The man, identified in court documents as Aragorn Orion Fansler, reportedly responded to an online ad and communicated with an individual he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

Documents say Fansler made sexually explicit requests of the individual and agreed to a meet up with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

On Jan. 24, Fansler arrived at where he believed he was going to meet up with the boy and made several attempts to locate the child.

Fansler was eventually taken into custody and during an interview, admitted he intended to engage in sexual activity with the individual he believed to be a minor.

Aragorn Orion Fansler has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children 16 years or younger.