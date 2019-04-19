UPDATE 11:49 AM: Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley says that 27-year-old Ayrton Troches has been arrested and is charged with assault with a weapon.

Troches is listed as an inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The Billings Police Department is investigating a stabbing after a 29-year-old male victim arrived at a local hospital Friday morning with injuries.

Sgt. Jensen says that the injuries are not considered life threatening.

Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley says the stabbing took place on the 1700 block of 7th Ave N.

Lt. Wooley says a 27-year-old male has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public.