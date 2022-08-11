BILLINGS, Mont. - A man in Billings is bringing smiles to locals' faces with some pretty punny jokes.

Wendell Wilson spends his free time crafting whimsical creations inspired by play-on-word puns.

He handcrafts these in his workshop from knick-knacks and household objects.

Once created, Wilson hands these punny projects to people he meets while out and about.

He says he's had many great reactions to his gifts and finds some people he gives them to need them more than others

He believes that the small tokens may brighten someone's day, and might even inspire them in the future.

“I'm only one person, but I hope that what I do will spread like wildfire and people will get the idea: That giving is a privilege, giving is a joy, giving without expecting anything in return, is giving, and that's the way I live,” Wilson said.

In addition to handing out punny projects, Wilson also tunes pianos.

He says he's going to keep making these little trinkets for the world to enjoy.