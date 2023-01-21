BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air.

The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd.

According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him.

BPD reports the man was also linked to another weapons call earlier in the day.

No further details on the incident have been released at this time.