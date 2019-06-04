Billings man arrested for allegedly pulling handgun on women, children in Laurel

A Billings man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a handgun on multiple women and children in Laurel and Park City.

Ryan Good, 23, was arrested by Laurel PD for assault with a weapon. He was also charged with 3 counts of assault with a weapon by Stillwater County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Joel Sauter with the Laurel Police Department said reports came in Sunday in Billings of a man riding on a Honda motorcycle who pulled a handgun on a female driver. He then allegedly fired a shot into the air.

Detective Sauter said a few hours later, the same man, now identified as Good, pulled a handgun on a female driver and two children in Park City, threatening their lives.

A few hours later, Det. Sauter said Good followed a female driver and confronted her when she parked. He allegedly pulled a handgun on the woman and pointed it at her. He later fled the scene.

Laurel police determined Good was the owner of the motorcycle and arrested him.

At this time, charges from the Billings Police Department are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.