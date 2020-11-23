BILLINGS, MT - One man is under arrest and in custody following an early morning standoff with members of the Billings Police Department, Sunday.

According to Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley officers responded to the Sure Stay Hotel on King Avenue West at 2:24 a.m. Sunday morning after a woman reported being held against her will.

Officers believed the 56-year-old woman was in danger. Lt. Wooley says that officers were able to de-escalate the situation without injury to any of the people involved.

According to police, 37-year-old Adam Wilson was taken into custody at the hotel. Wilson was arrested for suspicion kidnapping, assault with a weapon, partner or family assault 3rd offense, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

Lt. Wooley says that Wilson also had several outstanding warrants.