BILLINGS, MT - Billings Police arrested 60-year-old David Gladstone Wednesday hours after they say he was involved in a shooting at a home on Ryan Avenue.

Police say a 45-year-old man was shot and transported from the home for treatment.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says the David Gladstone was located just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night near South 27th street.

Wooley says Gladstone obstructed and resisted arrest. Officers deployed a police dog resulting in injuries to Gladstone.

Gladstone was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.