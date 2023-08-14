BILLINGS, MT- A Billings man admitted on Monday to trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement seized approximately four pounds of the drug from a workshop.

52-year-old Gary Michael Byrd pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Byrd faces a mandatory minimum of five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release.

A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters, and Byrd was released pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that early this year, the Billings Police Department received information that Byrd was trafficking meth from his residence.

Law enforcement pulled over Byrd and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

During a search, officers found more than $5,600 cash in his pocket.

Officers also executed a search warrant at a workshop where Byrd was suspected of storing drugs and recovered approximately four pounds of meth from a toolbox.

Four pounds of meth is the equivalent of 14,496 doses.