News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Billings man suspected of coercing a minor girl in New York to make and send him sexually explicit images of herself admitted to child pornography crimes today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Jeffrey Eugene Herbert, 34, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Herbert faces a mandatory minimum 15 years to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to a lifetime of supervised release and special assessments on the charge of production of child pornography. Herbert faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to a lifetime of supervised release and special assessments on the charge of possession of child pornography.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Herbert was released pending further proceedings.

In court documents, the government alleged that in June 2022, a 13-year-old girl, identified as Jane Doe 1, and her parents, located in New York, reported to law enforcement that Jane Doe 1 had been coerced to produce child pornography while using the social messaging application, Triller. The girl’s parents reported that someone with a specific Triller account had been sexually exploiting their daughter. In a forensic review of Jane Doe 1’s phone, law enforcement learned the girl was being sexually exploited by another user on Triller with a separate account name, “amberbaby 14141.” There were approximately 870 communications between the two accounts in June 2022. The investigation determined that “amberbaby 14141” was connected to Herbert’s residence.

The government further alleged that Jane Doe 1 confirmed to law enforcement that she had communicated with “amberbaby 14141” and was the person in the images and videos sent to Herbert. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Herbert’s residence in October 2022 and collected approximately 20 pieces of electronic media. In an interview with law enforcement, Herbert admitted to using the “amberbaby 14141” account to coerce underage girls to produce sexually explicit content. Herbert also told law enforcement where child pornography would be located on his cellular phone, and investigators found a hidden folder that contained a video depicting a naked girl, approximately 10 years old, engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.