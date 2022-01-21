BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man who was accused of being involved in a drug trafficking investigation admitted to cocaine possession Friday.

A release from the Department of Justice says 23-year-old Dejon Anthony Duncan pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor.

The government reportedly alleged in court documents that while living in Billings in 2019, Duncan possessed cocaine.

Duncan faces a maximum of one year in prison, a mandatory minimum $1,000 fine to a maximum $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

Four other co-defendants, William Maurice Newkirk, Anthony Marcos Chadwell, Djavon Lamont King and Mario Juan Drake, all have pleaded guilty to charges in the case and are awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Billings Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Agency.