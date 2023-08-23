News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Billings man accused of illegally possessing a gun near a Billings elementary school appeared today in federal court on a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Gabriel Cowan Metcalf, 49, had an initial appearance on a criminal complaint charging him with possessing a firearm within a school zone. If convicted, Metcalf faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $100,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. Metcalf was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that from Aug. 2 to 17, the Billings Police Department received multiple calls and weapons complaints regarding Metcalf, who lives at 430 Broadwater Ave., walking on the sidewalk and around the area carrying a firearm. Broadwater Elementary School is directly across the street from Metcalf’s residence. The sidewalk and streets in front of Metcalf’s residence are public property within 1,000 feet from the school and are a “school zone” as defined in federal statutes.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrested Metcalf near his residence on Tuesday night, pursuant to a warrant issued by a federal judge, and executed a search on the residence at 430 Broadwater Ave.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas K. Godfrey is prosecuting the case. The ATF and Billings Police Department conducted the investigation.

UPDATE, AUG. 23:

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich shared a statement regarding the Billings man arrested on Broadwater Ave. Tuesday night.

“Last night, pursuant to a warrant issued by a federal judge, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested a Billings man and executed a search warrant of a residence on the 400 block of Broadwater Avenue in Billings. I am grateful to the ATF, the Billings Police Department, and our federal prosecutors for their work on this case. This investigation is ongoing, and I will share more information at the appropriate time.”

Officials have not released the name of the man or any specific details on why he was arrested at this time.

UPDATE, AUG. 22:

The Billings Police Department released a statement in regard to the reported suspicious activity near Broadwater Elementary.

The following is a statement by Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick:

"This is something we have been dealing with for weeks. We receive multiple calls a day on this individual. We have had contact with him on multiple occasions, and currently he is refusing to stop displaying his firearms while on his property. At this time he has not done anything illegal and we do not have the authority to arrest him, take his firearms, or force him to stop coming out into his yard. There is no state statute that restricts guns within a school zone, especially on one’s private property adjacent to a school. We have reached out to the FBI and ATF to see if there is federal statutes they can assist with. For the time being we are actively posting Officers in the area to make sure everyone is safe."

BILLINGS, Mont.- Parents and guardians of students at Broadwater Elementary are being asked to stay vigilant as we get ready for the first day of school tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, published tonight at 8:30 PM, Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia says on the 17th and 18th of this month, suspicious activity was reported in the vicinity of Broadwater Elementary.

He did not specify what that activity was but added in his post about it tonight that the incident was reported to local authorities who are investigating.

We reached out to the superintendent tonight, but no new information was given to us here at NonStop Local.

Concerned parents have called us with what ‘they think’ the post might be related to.

We just confirmed with Billings Police, and they tell us that a man living near the elementary school has been seen displaying a firearm.

Multiple individuals have contacted the police about this man daily for several weeks.

Right now Billings Police are investigating what they have the legal authority to do about this situation.

We're told they are watching the house and have made contact with him multiple times.

This is a developing story, tune into NonStop Local for the latest updates.