After several months of pavement rehabilitation and additional construction, work on the Main Street Billings Improvement Project has concluded for 2021.

Due to weather conditions and additional median replacement, some work remains for 2022. The project includes rehabilitation of approximately three miles of Main Street and it increases the overall safety of this area through pedestrian accessibility and ADA improvements and upgrades to the existing signal systems.

Along with the pavement rehabilitation between 1st Avenue South and Bench Blvd., the project also includes upgrades to the existing guardrail, replacement of signage and pavement markings, replacement of existing raised medians, upgrades to existing storm drain grates, construction of multiple ADA compliant sidewalk corners, installation of accessible pedestrian signal push buttons and countdown pedestrian signal heads, and the addition of reflective tape to traffic signal heads.

Heights residents should expect more construction in spring and summer of 2022.