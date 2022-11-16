The following is a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Just in time for the holidays, the Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River complete the Main Street Improvement Project in Billings. In addition to rehabilitating and extending the service life of approximately three miles of Main Street (US Hwy 312), the project also improves existing signal systems and overall pedestrian access.

Along with the pavement rehabilitation between 1st Avenue North and Bench Blvd/US Hwy 87, drivers will notice new signage and pavement markings, upgraded guardrail, new raised medians, improved storm drain grates, construction of multiple ADA compliant sidewalk corners, installation of accessible pedestrian signal push buttons, countdown pedestrian signal heads, and the addition of reflective tape to traffic signal heads. Together, these improvements contribute to a safer road experience for both drivers and pedestrians.

The Montana Department of Transportation would like to sincerely thank the traveling public, the citizens of Billings, and the surrounding communities for their patience and partnership in the completion of the safety improvements on Main Street. To submit a public comment on the project, visit www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml.

As winter weather draws near, MDT reminds everyone that you can help ensure a safer winter driving experience by being prepared, alert, and cautious. Before leaving, drivers are encouraged to check their route by visiting www.511mt.net. If you're driving and want to check in, pull safely off the road and dial 511 or tune in to your local radio station and watch for variable message signs along the route.