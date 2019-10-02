Billings Logan International Airport receives $2 million federal grant

The Billings Logan International Airport just received a $2 million grant from the federal government. It was just one of 34 airports nationwide to receive a recent federal grant. The money will help fund the expansion of the terminal building.

Billings Director of Aviation and Transit Kevin Ploehne said "Quite frankly, we were really, really lucky to get that money. If we didn't get the funds, we were going to go ahead and pay for it with local airport funds. But, now, with the grant funds that we got, two thirds of it is paid for with federal grants now."

The expansion project has already begun in the basement of Terminal "B." It's being remodeled in preparation to move passengers over from Terminal "A" in the spring. Terminal "A" will then be expanded. The expansion will include a great room area for concessions and a new screening area.

Ploehne said travelers won't really notice the airport construction during this upcoming holiday travel season. He said the main noticeable difference will be the location of the concessions. They will be moved from their current location across from the gift shop to Terminal "B" within the next few days.

Spring is when travelers will really start to see more of the construction work. At that time, everyone will be moved from the "A" Concourse to the "B" Concourse.

Ploehne said the entire project should be finished in the middle of 2023.