WASHINGTON – U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Montana will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive a grant:

Billings/Logan International Airport, $442,526 to expand the terminal building

Conrad Airport, $40,500 to build a fuel farm

Geraldine Airport, $134,797 to rebuild the runway

Glendive/Dawson Community Airport, $609,300 to rebuild an apron, taxiway and runway

Hamilton/Ravalli County Airport, $150,000 to extend the runway

Hardin/Big Horn County Airport, $100,000 to install weather reporting equipment

Lewiston Municipal Airport, $246,221 to rebuild a runway

Missoula International Airport, $1,000,000 to expand and rebuild an access road

Sherwood Airport in Plentywood, $113,831 to install weather reporting equipment

Stevensville Airport, $1,170,977 to build a taxiway, rebuild an apron and rebuild a taxiway

Twin Bridges Airport, $102,000 to install weather reporting equipment

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.