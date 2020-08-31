BILLINGS, MT - American Airlines recently announced new direct seasonal service between Billings and Phoenix, Arizona beginning in November and running through March. This service will operate daily. Flight times can be found on American's website at www.AA.com.

"Direct non-stop service between Billings and Phoenix this Fall and Winter on American Airlines is a great opportunity for the folks of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming for a quick non-stop trip to Phoenix, Arizona for a little break from Winter," said Kevin Ploehn, Director of the Billings Logan International Airport.

Ploehn continues saying, "For those in the Phoenix area, it presents a great opportunity to come to Montana and do some Winter recreation."

Ploehn says that the Phoenix area is one of the most popular destinations out of Billings. "Daily direct service will certainly enhance the appeal for travel to that area."

Ploehn says that Montana has seen much better passenger numbers this Summer than the majority of the nation. Most Montana airports are close to or above 50% of normal while the rest of the country is averaging between 25 to 30%. "This success is probably playing into the additional service for Billings," said Ploehn.

American Airlines operates the comfortable dual class 76 seat Embraer E-175 aircraft.