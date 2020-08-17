BILLINGS, Mont. - There are just five days left for you to get your fix of rides, fair foods, and of course street performers at MontanaFair.

One act to be on the look out for at the fair? The One Man Circus.

His name is Patrick Branger, and he's from right here in the Magic City. He's also a full-time firefighter and part-time EMT for the City of Billings.

Branger travels across the country performing his entire circus act in 30 minutes.

The act includes tight wire walking, balancing acts, and some pretty amazing illusions.

The one man circus has been performing for nearly 20 years and says he's happy he can bring a show for all ages to enjoy.

"It's a ton of fun. Absolutely amazing you get to meet all kinds of people and you just get to share what you love to do with everybody and make them have a better day, especially when there's a pandemic. It makes people forget about something bad in their life just for one moment," Branger said.

If you do get a chance to see the one man circus, Branger says you'll want to make sure to stick around for the finale of his act, which happens to be his personal favorite of the entire show.

You might even come away knowing how to perform a circus trick of your own.