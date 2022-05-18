BILLINGS, Mont. A Billings middle school librarian is one of 50 exceptional teachers to be honored at Disney World this month.

Riverside Middle School librarian Karry Woodard was chosen by Disney for some of the teaching she did in fall 2021.

"This was an interesting year where we were coming back with masks still," Woodard said. "And we were having students who were really struggling connecting with each other and with staff, so I thought, there has to be a lesson we can do that will foster community."

Woodard decided to put a tipi in the library and do several lessons with it. The first lesson was taught by a couple of Riverside Middle School students:

"They heard a video that was given by two of our students here at Riverside, two of our American Indian students, who explained all of the etiquette that American Indians follow as they are entering a tipi, while they are inside a tipi and as they are exiting the tipi."

Woodard said students learned about differences between tipis today versus the tipis of the past.

Finally, students created honor rocks to place around the tipi. Students painted the name of someone they honored on their rocks. Woodard said the activities created a lot of good discussion and connection.

Woodard will leave for Disney World on May 25. She'll be there for four days. During that time, she'll get to meet with the other teachers to share ideas. She'll also get to meet with a Disney Imagineer to get even more ideas for her lessons.

Of course there are some fun activities planned:

"In Epcot, they are opening a brand-new ride. It's for Guardians of the Galaxy. It's actually gonna open the first day we get there. And I think all 50 teachers are getting a sneak peek behind the scenes, first people to ride the ride."