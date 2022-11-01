BILLINGS, Mont. -- Almost ten months after a fire broke out at the Billings Landfill, the facility is set to partially re-open Wednesday at 8am, but there will be some changes to the way people drop off their trash.

Kyle Foreman, Solid Waste Superintendent at Billings Regional Landfill Says, the city has been working most of the year to get the transfer center open for public use, after ground up waste caught fire and the fire suppression system failed to engage.

Half of the building is still blocked off because of those damages. Forman says, there are nearly three million dollars' worth of damage, adding it's been a challenge to get just half of the building back open.

"The suppression system that is required by code did not go off for whatever reason, so we have, obviously the city has insurance, so we've had our insurance company involved, the alarm companies' insurance got involved, and the fire suppression's insurance company got involved...you couple that with, now we've cleared the insurance hurdle, and now we need to start rebuilding. We have specialty products supply chain delays that we are seeing in 2022. it has really just compounded the delays we are seeing here." Says Kyle.

After passing a fire inspection recently, Kyle says the east half of the facility is ready for business, but there will be a lot less room than before.

"We are actually going to bring traffic through what was the old out door and exit them out the doors behind you here. Thought allows us some flexibility if traffic volumes are a lot more than we think they are going to be we can always flex the operations and change some things around." Foreman says.

Because it's a much smaller space, Foreman advices everyone to bring their patience and be observant of staff's directions at the facility because of the traffic.