Billings KOA continues campground clean-up following severe weather Tuesday night

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Since early Wednesday morning, KOA employees were in the process of cleaning up debris left behind from Tuesday night's storms. The north side of the campground was the main part of the campground that saw damage including uprooted trees and large branches breaking off trees.

One camper says his RV was damaged after a tree came crashing down on his awning, breaking the awning from the RV. Some of these trees covered entire roads and were the size of small RV's. Another camper says his RV endured up to $18,000 worth of damage following the storms.

Though the storm caused power outages and damage to RV's, visitors said they were not going to let this impact their vacation plans.

Linda Lou Crosby says "we come here for fun, I mean we only live 2 hours away so no, we're fine. We're just amazed that everybody was fine and we're excited. We'll probably go up to the shooting range and I'll take my dog down by the Yellowstone, it'll be fun."

No campers were injured by any of the debris from the storm.