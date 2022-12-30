BILLINGS, Mont. - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an altercation on S24th St W. in Billings.

Billings police responded to the 300 block of S24th St W. around 6:19 pm Friday.

Two juvenile males were reportedly involved in an altercation when one stabbed the other.

According to the Billings Police Department, the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and the suspect has been arrested.

No further details have been released at this time.