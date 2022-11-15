BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed.

"Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."

Plecker said the city has recently update the zoning code to include something called a "Planned Neighborhood Development." She said it's required for landowners wanting to annex any land greater than 10 acres.

"It's where they basically have to choose a variety of zones for the property. We really think that's a significant and important tool in making sure there are housing choices available in all areas of the city."

She said about 30% of the 1,000 acres annexed since 2018 are planned neighborhood developments.

She added that of the 120 acres annexed so far in 2022, 111 acres are residential planned neighborhood developments.

Plecker said the primary reason people want to be annexed into the City of Billings is access to city services (including water, sewer, police, fire, transit).

Plecker said when a landowner wants to be annexed into the city, the area first has to be shaded in pink on this map. Then, they have to petition the city.

"Every time a landowner petitions in, all of our city departments, which include fire and police, have the opportunity to review and provide comments on those," she said. "The police department does consider established beats and patrol areas, and they consider adjacency to those. That's a consideration every time it comes in. The same goes for fire."

Plecker said the city will revise their annexation map this winter/spring. Landowners wanting to be moved to the annexation petition area can request an urban planning study. Plecker said they are accepting those requests now.

Planning and Community Services Director Wyeth Friday said they typically have an average of five annexation requests a year, with a big exception during COVID.

"2021 was a banner year where we had 15 requests for annexations," Plecker said. "I think that goes to show that the activity that was spurred by COVID, it didn't slow down development at all."

Plecker said a new policy is behind some of the requests.

"One of the really cool things that the City of Billings is doing, and it's only happening in Billings in the state, is the opportunity to phase annexations," she said. "This is new." "It gives them a pre-approval of their zoning plan with execution dates," she added.

Friday said the city is planning a cost-of-service analysis in 2023 to better understand the financial impact of the annexations.