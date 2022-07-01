BILLINGS MT. - This fourth of July weekend has had a large amount of people vacationing out in Billings, despite the recent flooding that occurred in the area.

Travelers from across the country came to Billings this weekend for the soul purpose of finding somewhere new to go for vacation.

"To be honest, it's the fishing and the hunting," said Thomas Pryor, a San Diego resident visiting Billings for the fourth.

"It's more city than where I'm from so being able to do ride dirt bikes is pretty cool."

Kevin Ploehn, the Airport Operations Director in Billings, said that with traveling increasing, the Billings International Airport has had some setbacks.

"Planes are full," said Ploehn. " They're running into the 80 and 90 percentile right now, so it's kind of a different year."

Ploehn advised that travelers in the area be wary of how busy the area can be this weekend and throughout the summer and to prepare accordingly.